Pacific Basin to apply graphene-based propeller coatings on 40 ships

One of the world’s largest bulker operators, Hong Kong headquartered Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, is to apply a sustainable graphene-based propeller coating, XGIT-PROP, across its entire fleet. The innovative coating has been developed by Canadian company GIT Coatings, which notes that it has demonstrated the potential to enhance vessel performance by up to 4%, making it a highly effective solution to improve CII and RightShip GHG ratings.

Following successful application and obtaining positive results from the graphene-based propeller coating on one of its Supramax dry bulk vessels, Pacific Basin has started the rollout of XGIT-PROP across 40 vessels scheduled for dry dock maintenance in 2024. This decarbonization initiative marks the largest adoption of graphene-based propeller coatings in the dry bulk segment and parallels efforts by industry counterparts including Stolt Tankers and Eastern Pacific Shipping, among many others.

“Since 2007, we have been coating our vessels’ propellers with silicone paint to proactively maintain a smooth propeller surface and avoid the frequent need for polishing to recover lost performance,” says Sanjay Relan, general manager of optimization and decarbonization at Pacific Basin. “However, we have not been able to avoid edge damages to the silicone coating on the propellers, which requires the entire propeller coating to be stripped and reapplied at every docking. By adopting XGIT-PROP hard coating for our entire fleet, we are taking a proactive step towards more sustainable practices. We hope to maintain a damage-free, smooth propeller surface and improve efficiency over longer periods. At a fleet-wide level, we anticipate significant reductions in both environmental impact and operational expenses.”

A biocide-free hard foul release coating, XGIT-PROP is designed to withstand the rigorous conditions faced by propellers, overcoming the shortcomings of conventional, biocide-based soft foul release coatings that release silicone oils and often peel away from propeller blades. Combining a strong adhesive primer with a hard foul release topcoat, the product ensures the propeller’s surface stays smooth over the drydocking cycle. In a fuel efficiency study conducted by Stolt Tankers in 2022, it was demonstrated that XGIT-PROP has the potential to reduce fuel consumption by up to 4%.

“Collaboration with Pacific Basin marks another important milestone in our growth,” says Maiko Arras, director of business development at GIT Coatings. “While we have established fleet supply agreements with many other shipping companies, Pacific Basin stands out as the largest to fully integrate XGIT-PROP across a fleet of dry bulk vessels. We’re glad to see first movers selecting this innovative yet simple solution to drive the industry towards a sustainable future.”