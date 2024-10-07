From Ship to Cloud: ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems™ Makes the Leap from On-Prem to Web-Based Fleet Management Written by









Sponsored Content: ABS Wavesight™, the ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service company, is proud to announce the release of web-based modules within the Nautical Systems (NS) fleet management platform. This release marks a significant milestone in ABS Wavesight‘s commitment to driving innovation and enhancing operational efficiency in the maritime industry through SaaS technology.

NS – Web: A New Era of Fleet Management

NS – Web is set to transform how maritime companies manage their fleets. Building on the robust foundation of the on-premise Nautical Systems software, NS Web delivers the powerful features and functionality required for modern fleet management, now enhanced with the flexibility, accessibility, and scalability of a cloud-based solution.

A Proven Solution, Now Elevated

NS Web retains the trusted features that have made Nautical Systems an industry standard. By transitioning to a web-based platform, ABS Wavesight empowers maritime companies to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Key Benefits of NS Web:

Anywhere, Anytime Access: With NS Web, users can access critical fleet management tools from any device with an internet connection, whether at sea or onshore. This eliminates the need for on-premise servers and provides teams with real-time access to data, improving decision-making and responsiveness. Simplified IT Management: NS Web reduces the burden on IT departments by removing the need for complex, on-premise installations and updates. With automatic updates and a cloud-based infrastructure, companies can focus on their core operations rather than software maintenance. Enhanced Collaboration: NS Web enables seamless collaboration across teams, departments, and geographies, fostering better communication and coordination. Scalability and Flexibility: NS Web is designed to grow with your business. Whether managing a small fleet or a global operation, the platform can scale as needed. NS Web has also been designed to work in tandem with NS Enterprise so existing customers can deploy web-based modules to work alongside any existing Enterprise modules so as not to interrupt operations during transitions and upgrades. Improved Security: Hosted on secure, cloud-based servers, NS Web benefits from ABS Wavesight’s cybersecurity certifications which include SOC2 Type I, SOC2 Type II and ISO27001.

Early Adoption Opportunities

The first NS modules to go live for NS – Web are Crew and Payroll Manager and HSQE and Vetting Manager.

NS Crew and Payroll Manager helps support a comprehensive workforce management process for scheduling and compensation of crew, training and qualifications tracking and HR management.

NS HSQE and Vetting Manager combines safety management systems, risk mitigation, inspection and change management in a comprehensive compliance management process to ensure safe and compliant operations.

Click here to learn more and request a demo of NS – Web today!

About Nautical Systems

ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems™ (NS) is a comprehensive fleet management system comprised of multiple operation and compliance support modules to deliver comprehensive asset and compliance management solutions.

About ABS Wavesight™

ABS Wavesight is the ABS Affiliate maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance while maintaining competitive, more efficient, and sustainable operations. Our mission is to develop world-class software products that improve vessel performance for the health of our seas, environment and self. Backed by ABS’s 162-year legacy of maritime innovation and experience, our products are collectively installed on more than 5,000 vessels across the global fleet. Learn more about ABS Wavesight by visiting: www.abswavesight.com