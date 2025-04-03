Brunvoll gets big order for big tunnel thrusters

Responding to trends in the cruise industry, Molde, Norway-based propulsion system specialist Brunvoll has expanded its product range of tunnel thrusters by adding its largest thruster to date, its new FU135C series. The first delivery of this new size is for three cruise vessels, being built at an undisclosed shipyard for an undisclosed shipowner.

Each ship will feature four of the new large tunnel thrusters. Each will have a power output of 4,000 kW each and have a controllable pitch propeller with a diameter of 3.5 meters. The tunnel thrusters will be delivered with tunnel extensions cut to the hulls shape for easy installation and integration at the shipyard.

The new FU135-series offers a wide power range, with a power output up to 5.100 kW dependent on use. This new size of tunnel thruster has been developed based on trends in the cruise market and Brunvoll sees continuous growth in the shipbuilding market for these types of units in the years to come.

“This contract is a significant milestone for Brunvoll as we expand our product range to meet the evolving needs of the cruise industry,” says Lars Myklebust, sales manager at Brunvoll. “With the market experiencing steady growth, the development of the new FU135 series is a direct response to the demand for larger and more powerful thrusters, ensuring optimal manoeuvrability and efficiency for modern cruise vessels. We are proud to be selected as the supplier for this project and look forward to seeing these vessels in operation—perhaps even sailing along the Norwegian coast one day.”