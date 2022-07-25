American Ship Repair partners with C-LNG solutions

Singapore-headquartered C-LNG solutions has selected Brooklyn, N.Y., based American Ship Repair (ASR) to serve as its official representative in the United States.

This new alliance continues ASR’s longstanding tradition of partnering with innovative solutions providers to meet the challenges faced by today’s ship owners.

Based in Singapore, with fabrication facilities in China, C-LNG leverages cutting edge engineering capabilities with efficient production to provide advanced solutions that include LNG fuel gas supply systems (FGSS), LNG cargo handling system (CHS), LNG regasification, floating storage regasification units (FSRU), small and medium size LNG logistics solutions (small gas liquefaction, LNG storage tanks, LNG ISO tanks and LNG satellite stations), and more.

“The industry has fully embraced moving towards a decarbonized future,” said ASR president Peter Gianopulos. “Effective, cost-efficient solutions, such as those from C-LNG, make sense not only for newbuilds, but for retrofits as well.”

C-LNG’s President Sunny Xu called the partnership with ASR, “the perfect combination of cutting-edge engineering solutions, project management, and comprehensive customer support.”

“We are committed to bringing the most innovative, cost-effective solutions to our customers,” said Gianopulos. “They trust that we bring to market only best-in-class providers to address the changing requirements of the industry.”

ASR recently escorted a delegation from C-LNG on a tour of key market sectors in the United States, visiting existing and potential clients. The partnership has already received commitments from U.S. based customers and is actively in discussions for both retrofit and newbuild projects.

“There’s been enthusiastic interest in C-LNG’s solutions in our market,” said Gianopulos. “Many of our customers have realized that this is the solution they have been waiting for and while there is time to deploy equipment for compliance, the time to plan is now.”

Since 1951, American Ship Repair has offered stem to stern solutions for the marine industry. Growing from a voyage repair company, ASR now represents a global portfolio of leading manufacturers and shipyards. ASR provides solutions for its customers’ requirements in the areas of engine room equipment, drydocking services, and environmental regulation compliance equipment.