ABS and HD Hyundai to continue cooperation on autonomous projects

ABS and HD Hyundai have signed a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue working together on industry-leading autonomous projects. The agreement builds on the two organizations’ shared efforts to expand the development of autonomous navigation technology into critical vessel machinery and safety systems and covers four areas:

Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Machinery Health Management Function (HiCBM)

Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Safety Management Function (HiCAMS)

Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (Hi-GAS+ SMART FGSS)

Artificial Intelligence-based Smart LNG Boil-off Gas Management System (Hi-GAS+ AI CHS)

“This is an exciting time for innovation and technology breakthroughs in maritime, and we are looking forward to continuing to evolve industry solutions with HD Hyundai to drive more efficient operations and advances in safety, addressing the challenges of today and those in the future,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

The scope of the MoU on autonomous projects builds on a previous Strategic Framework Agreement that the companies signed in 2022. Under that agreement, ABS worked with HD Hyundai subsidiaries, Avikus and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE). There were several major achievements including the demonstration of technology developed by Avikus, enabling the 180,000 cubic meter liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier, Prism Courage, to sail in autonomous mode, under direct supervision, for roughly half of its voyage across the Pacific Ocean.

“The Prism Courage voyage was a milestone for the entire shipping industry and demonstrated the potential of artificial intelligence and autonomous functions to contribute to safe navigation at sea,” said Wiernicki.

“HD Hyundai is one of the most advanced companies in developing and commercializing autonomous navigation technology. We are excited to expand our work with ABS, a leader in the industry in supporting autonomous projects. Through this agreement with ABS, we expect to further advance autonomous vessel technology that will support autonomous engine room operations as well as safety management,” said Ki-sun Chung, President and CEO of HD Hyundai.

ABS and HD Hyundai are coordinating joint development projects (JDPs) to begin in the first quarter of 2023.