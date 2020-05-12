Tritan Software launches new onboard telehealth solution in response to COVID-19 Written by Nick Blenkey









As the cruise industry looks for new passenger and crew health safeguards to help it resume operations, Miami-headquartered Tritan Software has launched SeaConsult, a new telehealth solution that will that will allow onboard staff to securely conduct virtual cabin visits with onboard crew and guests for all suspected cases directly via a laptop or mobile device.

More than 95% of the cruise industry has already adopted Tritan’s SeaCare health platform; SeaConsult will be directly integrated into this existing system, allowing for immediate deployment across an entire industry. Triton says it will provide the new solution at no cost to all clients during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The ability to perform contactless visits and checks via telehealth, in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, will help prevent the transmission of communicable diseases onboard while ensuring the safety of crew and passengers. SeaConsult will also provide the ability for staff onboard to seek consultations directly with shoreside specialists when additional medical assistance is needed.

“As the leader in the industry, we believe it is our obligation to assist our clients and our communities during this challenging period,” said Andrew L. Carricarte, President and CEO of Tritan Software. “This latest advancement brings a much-needed and immediate capability to an entire industry. We have been collaborating extensively and working tirelessly with them and various regulatory authorities to ensure that the safety of all crew and passengers is paramount.”

Tritan will be leveraging its patented technology, SeaSync, to ensure that the virtual telehealth tool will operate effectively within the industry’s limited connectivity environment at sea.

Tritan Software has also recently announced a new version which will provide additional innovative tools in compliance with the latest regulatory standards, along with numerous COVID-19-focused enhancements to assist with operational management.

According to Tritan, SeaCare, which complies with U.S. HIPAA and EU data protection regulations , currently provides a comprehensive suite of modules for every aspect of maritime care and health management. This includes public health and communicable disease management tools such as automated close-contact tracing, quarantine management, epicurve trending, outbreak prevention notifications and the integration of critical compliance requirements of authorities such as the CDC, U.S. Coast Guard, ECDC, Health Canada, Chinese Ministry of Health, Anvisa and others entities.

In addition to its widespread adoption by cruise lines, Tritan reports that it has a growing presence within other segments of the commercial marine industry. In addition to the SeaCare Health Platform, its products include the SeaEvent Management Platform and the SeaSafe Management Platform.