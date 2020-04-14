COVID-19: ICS issues guidance on managing ship and seafarer certificates

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has issued guidance for shipowners and operators on managing ship and seafarer certificates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certificates are important for continuing ship operations because they serve as evidence of compliance with the relevant international standards, and they are regularly verified during various types of surveys, audits and inspections. In normal times the expiration of ship and seafarer certificates can result in a ship being given a deficiency or even detained and unable to continue operating.

Under normal circumstances maintaining valid ship and seafarer certificates and keeping them in order requires careful planning by shipowners and operators, but it has now become markedly more complicated and difficult.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping said:

“This guidance provides pragmatic advice for our seafarers in response to the unique problems created by the Coronavirus pandemic, but it is essential that governments address the main issue of crew transfer and operational integrity as a matter of urgency. Our seafarers and the maritime community are the lifeblood of the global economy, we need to do all we can to maintain both crew and ship safety, while ensuring that food, fuel and goods, including vital medical supplies, continue to flow.”

Download “Coronavirus (COVID-19): Managing Ship and Seafarer Certificates during the Pandemic” HERE