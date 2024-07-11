Steerprop solutions picked for giant cable layer Fleeming Jenkin

Rauma, Finland, based Steerprop has been selected to provide a comprehensive propulsion system solution for the for the world’s largest cable-laying vessel, the Fleeming Jenkin. Under construction for the Jan De Nul Group at the China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen (CMHI) shipyard in China, it will have a cable capacity of 28,000 tonnes.

Steerprop’s fit-for-purpose propulsion system will help to maintain environmental performance and provide the maneuverability needed by the giant vessel for operations in and around deeper offshore power projects.

The main propulsion for the Fleeming Jenkin will come from four azimuth thrusters. Maneuverability will be enhanced by three tunnel thrusters and two retractable thrusters. An additional full main thruster and extensive spares package will also be supplied as part of the Steerprop contract.

Steerprop says that, by optimizing the propulsion system to be in line with the ship’s operating profile, maritime environmental regulations, and customer requirements, it has done its part to ensure that the new CLV will also be the world’s cleanest.

“This is a milestone project for us, and not just because of the technology,” said Juho Rekola, Steerprop’s director, sales and project management. “We showed that we were able to adapt to various end-customer requirements and be flexible in terms of CMHI’s needs in order to ensure that the building and commissioning phases occur seamlessly. It demonstrates our ability to address the requirements of even the most demanding of applications from within our extended product portfolio.”

“This is our first time working with Steerprop,” said CMHI (Jiangsu) deputy GM Tao Chen. “We hope that this cooperation will be smooth and demonstrate its expertise, and we are looking forward to doing more together in the future

“Fleeming Jenkin bundles all the cable installation expertise we’ve gained over the past decade. This vessel and the technologies on board are designed by our in-house specialists,” said Jan Van de Velde, director of newbuilds at Jan De Nul. “We are happy to add to that the expertise of Steerprop in delivering a comprehensive propulsion system for our cable-laying vessel under construction, resulting in high-maneuverable and high-performing vessels for challenging offshore conditions.”