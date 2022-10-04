St. Johns Ship Building appoints VP of new construction

Justin Smith has been name vice president of new construction at St. Johns Ship Building, Palatka, Fla. In that role, he will be leading the yard’s production and project management teams who are tasked with building various types of vessels in both steel and aluminum, including multiple series of CTVs for the offshore wind industry.

Smith, who joined the St. Johns team in July, has more than 40 years of experience in the maritime industry and has been an invaluable addition to the St Johns team since his arrival in July of 2022.

“Justin comes to us with over four decades of industry experience and will head our diversified portfolio of newbuild projects including barge, passenger, cargo, and wind farm support vessels,” said the shipyard. “This assignment will allow us to utilize his industry knowledge and expertise to ensure success of our growing new construction program.”