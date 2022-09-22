St. Johns Ship Building lays keel for first CTV in 6 vessel series Written by Nick Blenkey









Palatka, Fla., based St. Johns Ship Building has held a keel laying for the first of the six aluminum crew transfer vessels (CTVs) on order at the shipyard for Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT).

The Chartwell 24 catamarans will have the capacity to transport 24 personnel to and from wind turbines with speed, safety, and stability.

“We are proud to be chosen as part of Atlantic Wind Transfers successful CTV operation. St. Johns Ship Building appreciates the trust and confidence that Charlie Donadio, president and founder of AWT, and his team have placed in our hardworking and dedicated employees,” said Jeff Bukoski, president of St. Johns Ship Building. “We will also continue to make improvements to our facilities that allow us to construct greater numbers of similar, newbuild vessels.”

“Our team is excited to be moving forward building with St. Johns,” said Donadio, “this collaborative design-build strategy will enable AWT to parlay its experience to provide future charter clients with the most reliable multi-purpose crew transfer vessels in the U.S. in the years to come.”

The CTVs are being built to Chartwell Marine’s flagship CTV design, the Ambitious. They will be U.S. Jones Act-compliant, certified under United States Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter L and able to operate at any wind farm under the safety and inspection standards of the USCG. AWT currently operates the only two crew transfer vessels in the U.S. under long-term contracts, servicing the Block Island Wind Farm for Ørsted and Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Farm (CVOW) for Dominion Energy.

“We are excited for the opportunity to commence building this series of CTVs for Charlie and his team at AWT. With the owner’s choice of a proven vessel design and our dedication to quality craftsmanship and manufacturing, I look forward to an outstanding result as we further bolster our contribution to the growth of renewable energy,” commented Edward Sheets, executive vice president of Americraft Marine Group, which acquired the Palatka shipyard earlier this year.