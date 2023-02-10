Vigor wins $37.9 million Navy contract

Vigor Marine LLC (part of Titan Acquisition Holdings), Portland, Oregon, has been awarded a $37,398,872 firm-fixed-price contract (N4523A-23-C-0555) for the maintenance, modernization, and repair of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $39,776,408.

Work will be performed in Everett, Wash., and is expected to be completed by October 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through October 2023.

The contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received. The Northwest Regional Maintenance Center, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity.