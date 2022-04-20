Silver Ships delivers RHIB customized for NOAA research requirements Written by Nick Blenkey









Theodore, Ala., based Silver Ships Inc. recently delivered a customized Ambar Series vessel to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The custom-built Ambar 6 meter (AM600) is designed to be operated from NOAA oceangoing ships. At just under 28 feet in length, with a hull length of 20 feet 5 inches, it has an 8 feet 10 inches beam and 22 inch draft.

Powered by two Mercury SeaPro 115 hp engines, the boat has an 80-gallon fuel tank and was delivered with a trailer and a boat cradle for deck storage. Among other customizations to meet the needs of NOAA, it was specifically designed with a lift located in the center of the boat to safely deploy from large ships working offshore.

Ambar series vessels, part of the rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) family, were originally

designed to meet North Sea demands as rescue boats. Over the past 15 years, the

Ambar boats have been used in many applications, from fire rescue service to patrol and

research missions. The original “hybrid” air-and-foam collar has proven to be popular and gives

the Ambar Series incredible stability, making the boats virtually unsinkable.

The vessel is projected to be used on two to four cruises during the upcoming summer

months. It will play a key role in collecting the needed research data on specific marine

life, including sea turtles and whales.

A customized turtle tagging platform allows for research biologists to efficiently hand tag turtles that surface the water, while a folding bow-pulpit allows researchers to get over the water, assisting in biopsy darting large whales. An observer platform is elevated 8 feet in the air to enable surfaced animals to be tracked at tracking these surfaced animals.

“As a Silver Ships team, we were overjoyed to be able to assist NOAA in expanding their

research with a customized vessel built for all the needs they were hoping for,” said Silver Ships federal contracts manager Shawn Lobree. “With the custom, unique add-ons this vessel

holds, we are confident NOAA will be able to strengthen their research and leave a lasting

impact on our environment.”