Lyon Shipyard wins $13.4 million Navy contract

Lyon Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Va., has been awarded a $13,489,440 firm-fixed-price contract to provide the management, technical, procurement, production, testing and quality assurance necessary to plan, prepare and execute all maintenance, repair, and alterations required to complete the docking phased maintenance availability onboard the USNS Narragansett (TSV-4).

Work will be performed in Norfolk and is expected to be completed by April 2023.

Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,489,440 will be obligated at time of award, of which $13,489,440 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside via the beta.sam.gov website with two offers received.

NAVSEA’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, is the contracting activity.