Hanwha Philly Shipyard lays keel of fifth and final NSMV Written by Nick Blenkey









TOTE Services LLC an affiliate of the TOTE Group, and Hanwha Philly Shipyard Inc. last week marked a major shipbuilding milestone with a keel laying ceremony for the fifth and final vessel in the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program.

Commissioned by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD), the NSMV program is designed to provide world-class training for America’s future mariners while also supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions when needed

Laying the keel is a longstanding maritime tradition in which the first grand block of a vessel is placed in the building dock. This ceremonial event is believed to bring good fortune to the ship during construction and throughout its service life.

Under the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) acquisition model, TOTE Services and Hanwha Philly Shipyard have delivered the first two NSMV’s (Empire State and Patriot State) with the third vessel scheduled for delivery later this year.

The VCM approach allows for the application of commercial best practices in design and construction, increasing efficiency and accelerating vessel deliveries to the U.S. Government.

All five NSMV keels have been laid over the past 39 months, demonstrating the speed at which the commercial sector can move under this contracting model.

“We are proud to celebrate the keel laying of NSMV V, marking another key milestone in this groundbreaking shipbuilding program,” said David Kim, Hanwha Philly Shipyard CEO. “This program is a testament to the strength of the U.S. maritime industry, and we are honored to work alongside TOTE Services and MARAD in delivering these advanced training vessels that will benefit generations of cadets to come.”

The NSMV program is a major boost for American shipbuilding. The state-of-the-art vessels feature advanced training facilities, a fully equipped bridge, and accommodation for up to six hundred cadets and one hundred faculty, offering an unmatched educational experience at sea. Graduates from America’s state maritime academies make up over half of all newly commissioned U.S. merchant marine officers each year.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to MARAD and the future of U.S. maritime education and shipbuilding,” said Jeff Dixon, president of TOTE Services. “The VCM model executed by TOTE Services has demonstrated its ability to reduce costs, accelerate delivery timelines, and provide state-of-the-art vessels that will serve our country for decades to come.”

The five NSMVs are being constructed to replace aging training vessels at SUNY Maritime College, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Maine Maritime Academy, Texas A&M Maritime Academy, and California State University Maritime Academy.

The vessels will be owned and operated by MARAD.

“California State University Maritime Academy is honored to be part of a distinguished fleet of purpose-built training ships, each designed to meet the evolving needs of America’s maritime education while also providing the U.S. with ships that can support disaster response and other critical national needs,” said Vice Admiral (Ret.) Michael J. Dumont, interim President of Cal Maritime. “This vessel stands as a testament to innovation, resilience, and the nation’s unwavering commitment to preparing the next generation of mariners. It will be proudly operated by the crew, cadets, and faculty of the only state maritime academy on the West Coast.”

The first and second NSMVs, Empire State and Patriot State were delivered in September 2023 and 2024, respectively. The three remaining vessels are currently in various stages of construction at Hanwha Philly Shipyard.