Fincantieri Marinette awarded $76.7 million for frigate land-based engineering site

With Congress not wanting to see a repeat of some of the types of engineering problems experienced with the littoral combat ship (LCS) program, the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act requires the Navy to commence, prior to the delivery of the first Constellation-class frigate, a land-based test program for the FFG-62 engineering plant (i.e., its propulsion system and related machinery.

On September 22, Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisconsin, was awarded a $76,700,444 firm-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2300 for procurement of long-lead time material for the land based engineering site for the Constellation-class frigate.

Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by October 2025.

The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity. (Awarded on Sept. 22, 2022)