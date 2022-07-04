Detyens wins $22.6 million MSC order

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command has awarded Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., a $22,670,778 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C4254) for a 120-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking on the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6).

The contract includes seven options that, if exercised, would bring its total value to $24,462,335.

Work will be performed in North Charleston and is expected to be completed by Jan. 19, 2023.

The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and three offers were received.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.