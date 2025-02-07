Detyens awarded $10.1M contract for USNS Cody PSA

Detyens Shipyards Inc., Charleston, S.C., has been awarded a $10,135,702 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4061) for a 100-calendar day shipyard availability for a post-shakedown availability (PSA) of the Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary fast transport USNS Cody (T-EPF 14).

The PSA contract includes a base period and five unexercised options for additional work and time, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $10,641,148.

Formally handed over to the Navy by shipbuilder Austal USA in January of last year, Cody is the first EPF Flight II vessel delivered by Austal. EPF Flight II vessels feature enhanced afloat medical capability and will provide critical combat care in austere and contested operating environments.

Work will be performed in Charleston beginning April 1, 2025, and is expected to be completed by July 9, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,135,702 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220525C4061).