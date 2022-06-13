Conrad Shipyard wins national award for excellence in workplace safety

Morgan City, La. headquartered Conrad Shipyard, LLC, announces it has been awarded a 2021 AEU Safety Award for its strong commitment to safety in the workplace.

The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU), a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance for waterfront employers, presents the AEU Safety Awards each year to its best performing members nationwide.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious award which honors Conrad’s commitment to safety,” said Conrad’s CEO, Johnny Conrad. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our employees at every level to our safety program.”

Eligibility for the awards is based on the frequency and severity of workers’ compensation incidents for the prior calendar year, as well as safety-related metrics determined by AEU’s loss control team.

“This year’s winners truly are the safest in the industry,” said Jimmy Burgin, senior vice president and director of loss control at AEU. “The commitment of their management teams, supervisors, safety staff, and employees all combine to create safety programs that are worthy of this recognition.”