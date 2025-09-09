Podcast: KVH on connectivity, cybersecurity, and crew wellbeing

Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast is back with a new episode featuring Chris Watson, vice president of marketing and communications at KVH Industries, to discuss how next-generation connectivity is transforming maritime operations.

In this episode, hosted by Marine Log Editor in Chief Heather Ervin, Watson shares insights on how KVH’s TracNet, AgilePlans, and hybrid systems integrating Starlink are helping vessel operators improve performance, safeguard data, and enhance life at sea for crews.

This episode is proudly sponsored by Chevron—a global energy company delivering more affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy that enables human progress.

Topics covered include:

How TracNet decides when to switch between satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi.

The impact of AgilePlans’ “connectivity as a service” model with no upfront costs.

KVH’s integration of Starlink into hybrid systems, and lessons learned along the way.

How the CommBox Edge Gateway bonds connections in real time to deliver the best performance.

Balancing cybersecurity with crew access to keep data secure.

The growing importance of connectivity and entertainment in seafarer retention.

“Cybersecurity is huge in maritime, but so is crew wellbeing,” Watson said. “Operators need solutions that can deliver both flexibility and protection.”

This episode also explores how evolving communications technology is driving efficiencies across the industry while reshaping the onboard experience for seafarers.

The Listen Up! podcast is available now on Spotify and SoundCloud.