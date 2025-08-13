Harlem Rocket debuts on the Hudson River

A new chapter in Harlem’s maritime history in New York City has begun with the debut of the Harlem Rocket, a 57-foot, 90-passenger sightseeing vessel delivering high-speed, open-air tours from the West Harlem Piers. The vessel, named Hazel N. Dukes, has been redesigned by Tucker Marine and rebuilt in collaboration with Paradise Express Ferry and Derecktor Shipyards to combine modern performance with a nod to Harlem’s cultural legacy.

Powered by rebuilt Detroit Diesel 8V92 turbocharged engines, the Harlem Rocket operates at speeds between 10 and 20 knots on routes around Manhattan and New York Harbor. Up to eight tours will run daily, six days a week, with professional crews and tour guides leading passengers past iconic city landmarks.

The vessel features an upgraded aluminum helm station, a redesigned hard top, modernized electrical systems, and expanded passenger capacity. Navigation and safety technology from Raymarine includes high-resolution Cyclone radar, RealVision 3D sonar, FLIR low-light camera, augmented reality sensor, autopilot, and AIS transceiver, ensuring safe operations in all conditions.

With its blend of advanced technology, U.S. Coast Guard-compliant upgrades, and panoramic harbor views, the Harlem Rocket offers locals and visitors a new way to experience New York City’s waterways from the heart of Harlem.