Steamship Authority fast ferry Iyanough back in service after repair to hull crack Written by Nick Blenkey









The Steamship Authority’s passenger-only fast ferry M/V Iyanough was set to return to service today on the Hyannis-Nantucket route after being out of service since a small crack in the vessel’s aluminum hull was discovered on the evening of Nov. 11.r

According to the Steamship Authority — the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, to give it its full name – the small, 5-inch crack on the port side of the hull was discovered following the end of the vessel’s operating day during a routine inspection by the authority’s engineering staff.

“The crack is approximately 4 feet above the water line to the stern of the vessel,” said the authority. “It is believed to be a stress crack and not the result of an allision or any individual event.”

The crack was subsequently repaired and Iyanough cleared to return to service following inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Delivered by Gladding-Hearn in 2007 and built to an Incat Crowther design, the 154-foot, 395-passenger Iyanough has a top speed of 38 knots.