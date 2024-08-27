FERRIES 2024: Service expansion and transit network resiliency

Ferries are a unique and valuable mode of transit, offering significant insights for the broader transportation industry. Their minimal infrastructure requirements and proven technology can bolster the resilience of regional transportation networks. However, ferries continually face challenges to expand and remain cost-competitive.

Jean Banker, moderator.

Over the past 20 years, communities in Contra Costa County, California, have been investigating the potential of passenger ferry services to revitalize their waterfronts and support an inclusive regional economy.

At Marine Log’s FERRIES 2024 conference on October 29-30 in Seattle, Wash., a panel of three experts will review the lessons learned from these efforts. They will discuss the San Francisco Bay Area’s approach to ferry system expansion and operation, with a special emphasis on serving communities with equity priorities. The panel will be moderated by Jean Banker, Vice President of Transportation Delivery at Mott MacDonald, a global engineering, management and development consultancy, and will feature Ying Smith, Director of Mobility Programs at the Contra Costa Transportation Authority, and Gabriel Chan, Transportation Planner at WETA.

Ying Smith, panelist.

In addition to the discussion, audience members—particularly other ferry owners and operators—will gain insights from the panel’s experiences and receive practical advice on cost-saving strategies.

ABOUT MARINE LOG’S FERRIES 2024

Drawing heavily on actual operator and owner experiences and feedback, FERRIES 2024 will focus on how ferry owners and operators—both large and small—can learn from ferry success stories and lessons learned to improve their own vessel operations via improved technologies and low-carbon alternatives to increase ridership and maximize business efficiencies.

The program will also explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through technological advances, green funding, innovative vessel operations, and the latest trends in ferry design.

Gabriel Chan, panelist.

This year’s program includes four panels focusing on varying topics, including an update on electrifying the Washington State Ferries system, a case study on ferry service expansions, and how operators can leverage technologies in their ferry operations. Other exciting topics include how the Sea Change—the highly anticipated hydrogen fuel cell ferry—recently achieved a Certificate of Inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard; managing “chaos” facing small ferry operators with multiple short daily trips; the necessity of a service contingency plan, with insights from Washington State Ferries; a look at recently delivered ferries, including a new Subchapter T ferry built for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry.

The complete agenda can be found here. For inquiries regarding sponsorships or ways you can connect with FERRIES 2024 attendees, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.