Christie & Grey on forefront of anti-vibration products

SPONSORED CONTENT: Since our incorporation in 1914, Christie & Grey has been at the forefront of anti-vibration products and solutions to the marine / ferries industry. We provided the first isolation of marine propulsion engine and auxiliary equipment aboard a passenger ferry, the D.E.V. Lochnevis in 1934. Designed by Graham Robb & Woolnough of Liverpool and built by William Denny & Brothers Ltd of Dumbarton. Lochnevis had accommodation for 700 passengers.

An article published at the time noted that they believed it was “the largest which has ever been installed afloat” and was also employed on the motor yacht Trenora. The system designed by one of our founders, Mr. Robert B. Grey, consisted of multiple adjustable steel spring supports with further controls which were adjustable in any direction, acting as dampers to control movement due to pitch and roll. This world leading and innovative approach to vibration control aboard a vessel set the company on the path of providing superior isolation solutions for many hundreds of marine vessels. This innovative solution was further developed on a later Paxman-engine MacBrayne ship, “Lochiel”.

Moving forward to the early 1990s and having developed our global standing as one of the leaders in marine vibration solutions, we were asked to engineer mounting systems for several wave-piercing high-speed catamarans employing either MAN Diesel or Caterpillar Propulsion. These vessels were entered into the Hales Trophy, a race to determine the fastest Eastbound transatlantic crossing by a passenger ship which is not only a test of speed, but a test of endurance and reliability. A test developed from its conception to encourage the continued development of technology and design in passenger shipping.

On the 23rd of June 1990 Incat’s Hoverspeed Great Britain covered the crossing in 3 days 7 hrs & 54 minutes, average speed 36.6 Knots, this was surpassed by Incat’s HSC Express (Catalonia) in 1998 at 3 days 7 hrs & 54 minutes, average speed 38.9 Knots, which itself was beaten one month later by Catlink V at 2 days 20 hrs & 9 minutes and an average speed of 41.3 Knots. For the first time, three ships to win the Hales Trophy in succession had been built by the same shipyard – Incat and have held the record since 1990.

Our success in supplying a superior isolation solution for these vessels was built upon with subsequent Incat vessels including hulls 049, 051, 058. 062, 064, as well as vessels supplied by both Fincantieri and Austal shipyards.

Providing engineered anti-vibration solutions, which have long service life and a reputation for superior performance we have supplied solutions to several world-class vessels including the 2006 Island Home, the 2009 Washington State Ferries Chetzemocka Kwa-di Tabil Class, Yankee Freedom III, Grey Lady VII, NC DOT ferries, Texas DOT ferries and the Staten Island Ollis Class Ferries.

When performance counts you can count on Christie & Grey to deliver efficient reliable systems and highly effective isolation based on proven products engineered to the precise needs of each application.