Bermuda ferry arrives at Gladding-Hearn for a major refit

The Government of Bermuda’s Marine and Port Services agency has chosen Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, to undertake a major refit of its 700-passenger ferry Bermudian.

Built in 1988, the 118 foot steel vessel completed the 635-mile crossing of the North Atlantic to arrive at the Somerset, Mass. shipyard, in about 65 hours.

With engineering and project management by Gladding-Hearn and propulsion data services and class oversight by Lloyd’s Register, the refit is scheduled for completion in mid-2023.

In addition to hull repairs as required by class and a repainting, the refit will see multiple items removed, repaired or replaced.

The vessel’s original twin Detroit Diesel 12V-71 460 bhp main engines will be replaced with 600 bhp Caterpillar C-18, IMO Tier 2, diesel engines, along with new controls and monitoring systems. With new enlarged shafts, seals, bearings, cooling and exhaust systems, the engines will be paired with new ZF W650 gear boxes to turn 5-bladed HS Marine Ni-Br-Al propellers.

The repowered ferry will have a service speed of 12 knots with a full load of passengers.

Existing air controls at each of the three control stations – one centerline and one at each bridge wing in the wheelhouse – will be replaced with ZF electronic controls. The original Wagner steering will be replaced with a new Kobelt PTO powered hydraulic system.

Two new 99kW Caterpillar generators, with new mechanical and electrical support systems, will replace the existing 40kW gensets. In the engine room, the existing Halon fire-suppression system will be replaced with a new “clean agent” fire suppression system.

The passenger accommodations will be renewed or updated. The five passenger heads will be refreshed with new fixtures and Headhunter toilets. The black and gray-water holding capacity will be increased to comply with zero-discharge requirements.

In the main cabin, with seating for 150 passengers, the interior bulkheads will be relined and the carpeting replaced. The cabin ceiling will be replaced, and new LED lighting fitted.

A new 36,000 Btu air-conditioning system will replace the existing HVAC