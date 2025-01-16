Anchor Operating System Secures Landmark Contract with Washington State Ferries, Powering Ticketing for 19.1 Million Annual Riders Written by Marine Log Staff









Sponsored Content: In a monumental step forward, Anchor Operating System has been awarded the contract to power the ticketing, point-of-sale, and kiosk solutions for Washington State Ferries, the largest ferry system in the United States. With over 19.1 million riders in 2024, WSF represents the pinnacle of operational complexity and scale in maritime transportation. This partnership underscores Anchor’s position as a leader in ferry ticketing technology, building on its proven success in the visitor attractions, zoos, and museums sectors worldwide.

WSF operates one of the most demanding and heavily trafficked ferry networks in the world. Anchor Operating System’s modern, cloud-based platform will provide a seamless and scalable solution designed to enhance the passenger journey at every touchpoint. By integrating mobile ticketing, real-time data insights, intuitive POS systems, and kiosk solutions, Anchor will deliver a transformative experience that reduces wait times, streamlines operations, and empowers travelers with greater flexibility.

“We are honored to partner with Washington State Ferries to modernize the travel experience for millions of riders,” said Nasi Peretz, President & CTO of Anchor Operating System. “This contract reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions that make a tangible difference for both operators and their customers. We are excited to help WSF set a new standard for maritime transportation.”

Anchor Operating System has consistently set the standard for ticketing and operational technology, delivering innovative solutions for iconic venues such as the Statue of Liberty, Navy Pier, Alcatraz Island, Niagara Falls, and Chatsworth House. Whether managing landmark destinations or enabling seamless membership, retail, and concessions for cultural institutions, Anchor’s scalable platform has become synonymous with efficiency and excellence.

This new partnership with WSF follows Anchor’s impressive expansion in Australia, where the company has secured contracts with National Trust Queensland and National Trust Victoria. These agreements include high-profile locations such as the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, further demonstrating Anchor’s ability to meet the unique demands of diverse industries and regions.

With over 23 ferry operations and a growing portfolio of prestigious attractions worldwide, Anchor Operating System continues to lead the way in providing secure, cloud-based technology that scales to meet the needs of even the most complex operations. This latest achievement with WSF reinforces the company’s position as a trusted partner capable of delivering tailored solutions across a wide range of industries.