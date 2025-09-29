TUI Cruises firms up and upsizes two ship order at Fincantieri Written by Nick Blenkey









Fincantieri and TUI Cruises today signed a contract for the design and construction of two new cruise ships. The order replaces a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed in March 2025 with TUI AG for the construction of two cruise ships for its U.K.-based Marella Cruises brand.

The ships, which will be delivered in calendar year 2031 and 2032 respectively, will be sister ships to the 3,984-passenger Mein Schiff Relax and Mein Schiff Flow—part of the InTUItion class—and will be powered by dual-fuel engines (LNG and MGO). With a gross tonnage of approximately 160,000 tons, the vessels will be larger than the ones originally planned for the Marella Cruises configuration and will be built in accordance with the latest environmental standards.

Fincantieri says that the value of the contract, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is higher than that foreseen in the initial MoA for the Marella Cruises brand, but remains within the threshold communicated on March 31, 2025. Fincantieri said then that it considered that order “very important,” meaning above EUR 2 billion.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with the TUI Cruises brand, further enhancing our relationship both with TUI and Royal Caribbean. This contract reaffirms the trust built over the years and the successful cooperation already achieved with the first two InTUItion class ships,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing director of Fincantieri. “It also confirms Fincantieri’s capability to support the fleet growth of the world’s most prominent cruise operators, combining innovation, sustainability, and the Italian shipbuilding excellence.”

TUI AG said that allocating the two newbuild slots to TUI Cruises is “a move aimed at strengthening its long-term growth platform in Europe and the U.K.”

TUI Cruises will gradually diversify into the U.K. and Northern European markets, initiating this with the transfer to TUI Cruises of the newbuild slots previously secured for the U.K.-based Marella Cruises brand.

“This strategic decision,” says the company, “allows TUI to build on the success of its TUI Cruises joint venture, which has a proven track record across various European markets and possesses the financial capacity for further expansion investments. The financing structure for the vessels under TUI Cruises will follow industry standards.”

It adds that Marella Cruises,”which holds a leading position in the U.K. cruise market, will continue its successful operations with the existing fleet. The current cooperation with TUI’s tour operator in the U.K. and TUI Airline will remain unchanged.”