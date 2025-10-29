Major refurb of MSC Magnifica begins at Palumbo Malta Written by Nick Blenkey









Refurbishment of MSC Cruises 3,223- passenger MSC Magnifica has officially begun with the ship entering dry dock at Palumbo Malta Shipyard in Malta

Delivered in 2010 by what was then the STX France shipyard in Saint -Nazaire, the ship is one of two Musica Class ships receiving major enhancements at the Maltese shipyard. The other ship, MSC Poesia, is scheduled to enter dry dock in February and be completed in time for its debut in Alaska in May 2026

When the refurbishments are complete, MSC Magnifica will include an MSC Yacht Club on board with 63 suites, two new specialty dining venues—Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar—along with an enhanced MSC Aurea Spa and Technogym fitness center complete with Gentleman’s Barber, various workout studios, and outdoor Aurea area.

The work is expected to be completed in December 2025, with the full MSC Yacht Club experience available starting Summer 2026 when MSC Magnifica sails Northern Europe itineraries.

“These upgrades highlight our commitment to offering guests the best possible experience and facilities across our fleet,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. “By introducing our MSC Yacht Club to these ships—along with new restaurants, gyms, and wellness spaces—we are giving guests more exclusivity and choice than ever before. The MSC Yacht Club is one of our most highly regarded products, known for its exceptional service, elegant spaces, and exclusive amenities, and we are proud to bring this experience to MSC Magnifica and MSC Poesia in time for our first Alaska season and the 2027 MSC World Cruise.”

Sister ship MSC Poesia will enter dry dock at the same shipyard in February 2026 to receive her upgrades, which include the addition of the MSC Yacht Club with 69 suites and an All-Stars Sports Bar, as well as the same specialty restaurant, gym and spa upgrades coming to MSC Magnifica. Refurbishments on MSC Poesia are expected to be ready in time to rejoin the fleet for her Alaska debut in May 2026.

MSC Cruises says these enhancements align with its commitment to enhancing guest experiences across its fleet, ensuring that both MSC Magnifica and MSC Poesia continue to offer modern amenities and high-quality services to guests. The program represent the most extensive upgrade and refitting project undertaken by MSC Cruises in the last decade, fully designed and managed in-house by MSC Cruises’ Technical Department.

Palumbo Malta Shipyard is a strategic hub for MSC Cruises’ fleet maintenance and high-quality refurbishing projects for ships in Europe.

MSC Magnifica will set sail from Warnemünde, Germany on May 16, 2026 to Northern Europe, visiting Denmark, Baltics, Scandinavia and Finland, before offering 3-to 8-night Mediterranean departures later in the year to ports including Barcelona, Civitavecchia for Rome, and Marseille. She will then embark on the 2027 MSC World Cruise, where the MSC Yacht Club will make its debut on the 121-night journey, visiting 45 spectacular destinations across 25 countries.

MSC Poesia will offer 7-night sailings from Seattle to Alaska, May through September 2026, before offering guests round trip sailings from Miami to the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Colombia, Costa Rica, Aruba, Curaçao, and Belize, during Winter 2026 – 2027.