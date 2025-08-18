Strategic delivers two new Generation 4 fast crew boats to Aesen Written by Nick Blenkey









Singapore-headquartered Aesen (formerly Miclyn Offshore Express) recently took delivery of two new Generation 4 fast crew boats (FCBs) — Aesen 107 and Aesen 108 — at a christening ceremony held at the Strategic Marine shipyard.

The event marked a milestone in Aesen’s fleet expansion, bringing its total new crew vessel acquisitions to twelve over the past two years with at least three more under construction, as part of its ongoing fleet renewal and long-term growth strategy. Aesen says it remains committed to expanding its offshore support capabilities and plans to continue investing in high-performance vessels.

Built by Strategic Marine in collaboration with Australian naval architect firm Southerly Designs, the 42-meter Generation 4 FCBs are engineered for demanding offshore operations. With a top speed of 29 knots, the vessels feature a proven hull design that enhances fuel efficiency, seakeeping performance, and environmental sustainability. Both vessels are scheduled to commence operations in the Middle East in fourth quarter 2025.

Strategic Marine says that the delivery marks the start of a new partnership that reinforces its growing footprint across key markets. It says that, as itsfirst delivery to Aesen, the contract demonstrates its ability to secure new business via its proven track record, technical expertise, and commitment to client requirements.

These newly 42-meter crew boats are designed for excellence in offshore energy support operations, combining innovative marine engineering with optimal fuel savings, comfort, safety, and efficient performance.

Each vessel accommodates up to 80 personnel in enhanced comfort seating and features strengthened decks to support flexible cargo configurations. Additionally, they are prepared for future integration of walk-to-work or motion-compensated gangway systems, offering increased adaptability for evolving offshore requirements.

Chan Eng Yew, Strategic Marine’s CEO, commented: “We are delighted to deliver our first two Gen 4 Fast Crew Boats to Aesen and welcome them into our growing portfolio of global clients. These vessels reflect our continued drive to deliver advanced, efficient, and client-focused maritime solutions that address the evolving needs of the offshore sector.”

Darren Ang, CEO of Aesen added: “As a global leader in crew mobility, we are constantly pursuing innovative technologies that enhance safety, efficiency, and performance for our clients. The addition of Aesen 107 and Aesen 108 strengthens our capabilities and reinforces our position as a forward-looking solutions provider in the offshore marine industry.”

