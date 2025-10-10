Solstad Maritime books new contracts worth $50M

Norway’s Solstad Maritime ASA reports that it has booked multiple new contract awards for several anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS) and a construction support vessel (CSV). The combined firm duration of the contracts is approximately 700 vessel days.

The combined value of the firm contracts is approximately $50 million.

The following Solstad Maritime vessels are included in the awards:

Normand Saracen and Normand Scorpion have been awarded contracts with an undisclosed operator in the Asia-Pacific region. The contracts include a combined firm period of 516 days, plus a combined optional period of 358 days. Commencement is scheduled for Q1 2026.

Normand Scorpion has also been awarded two projects with tier-one EPIC contractors for subsea installation work in the Asia-Pacific region. These projects are scheduled to start in December and have an expected duration up to 2 months.

Normand Sapphire has been awarded a contract with an undisclosed operator in the Mediterranean Sea. The firm period is 60 days, plus options thereafter. The contract commences immediately.

Normand Baltic’s current contract has been extended with a firm duration until the end of 2025. The extension represents a firm period of approximately 100 days, with further options thereafter.