St. Johns Ship Building lays keel for second CTV in AWT series

St. Johns Ship Building, Palatka, Fla., has held a keel laying ceremony for the second of the series of Chartwell Ambitious aluminum crew transfer vessels (CTVs) it is building for Rhode Island-based Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT).

The Chartwell Ambitious CTVs have the capacity to transport 24 personnel to and from wind turbines with speed, safety, and stability.

“This is another milestone for Atlantic Wind Transfers as we lay the keel for our second crew transfer vessel at St. John’s as AWT continues to expand its CTV fleet to support offshore wind construction and O&M in the U.S.,” said Charles A. Donadio Jr., founder of AWT. “It was an honor to have representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Fla., leading the ceremony with the keel stamping of Hull #175 as well as much gratitude to all the SJSB shipyard employees, Americraft Marine Group, Chartwell Marine and all of our vendors that are supporting these vessels through construction and into service for our future clients. AWT and its team are looking forward to launching these CTVs in the months to come and putting them right to work.”

“We are very pleased to earn the trust of Charles Donadio, Jr. and the teams working with Atlantic Wind Transfers. This keel laying ceremony represents the second Chartwell designed Ambitious now under construction as we work hard to keep facility and infrastructure improvements just ahead of our construction goals,” said Jeff Bukoski, president of St Johns Ship Building and VP of business development at the yard’s parent Americraft Marine Group. “Our diverse portfolio of projects will continue to support vessels that will help American shift towards energy independence and a cleaner, healthier environment.”

The Ambitious, Chartwell Marine’s flagship CTV design, will be U.S. Jones Act-compliant, certified under United States Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter L and able to operate at any offshore wind farm in the U.S. under the safety and inspection standards of the U.S. Coast Guard.