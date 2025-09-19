SouthCoast Wind faces new threat

SouthCoast Wind has become just the latest in a string of U.S. offshore wind project under threat from the Trump Administration’s offshore wind policies. The project received its final approval in December of last year, but now the Department of Justice has reportedy filed to voluntarily remand its approval of SouthCoast Wind’s Construction and Operations Plan.

The Oceantic Network notes that the 2.4 GW project was scheduled to deli ver reliable, affordable power to more than 1 million Massachusetts and Rhode Island homes while creating 15,000 direct, full-time jobs. The project has made more than $670 million in U.S. supply chain investments to date, including port infrastructure, shipbuilding, maritime logistics, and purchased manufactured equipment.

In response, Oceantic Network issued the following statement from CEO Liz Burdock:

“Yesterday’s federal action remanding SouthCoast Wind’s Construction and Operations Plan undermines a critical source of American-made energy at a time when New England needs it most. Revoking approval at this late stage, after years of careful permitting, environmental review, and private investment, threatens to stall broader American energy deployment, increase electric bills for millions of businesses and families, jeopardize thousands of jobs, and damage our country’s credibility on the global stage.

“SouthCoast Wind represents billions of dollars in U.S. investments across supply chains, port infrastructure, and workforce development, with the capacity to deliver reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1 million homes. This project has been a catalyst for new economic activity throughout the Northeast – revitalizing Brayton Point; driving activity at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal; and supporting training partnerships with local unions, technical schools, and community colleges. Halting this project does more than sabotage New England’s energy grid – it sets back a nationwide industrial strategy built to create jobs, lower energy costs, and deliver reliable domestic power to American homes and businesses.”

SouthCoast Wind expects to invest over $6 billion in the U.S. over the life of the project, including:

$2 billion in U.S. maritime industry, with U.S. vessels providing transportation and logistics services.

$500 million in U.S. shipbuilding, with U.S. shipbuilder Edison Chouest contracted to build a vessel at its Port Fourchon, La., shipyard, sourcing components from over 25 states including American steel from Nucor’s steel mills in Alabama and Kentucky.

$300 million in U.S. port infrastructure, with U.S. firms contracted to upgrade existing ports.

$600 million in U.S. energy equipment, with U.S. manufacturer GE Vernova contracted to supply high voltage electrical equipment.

$200 million towards local American builders and engineers contracted for the onshore portion of the project.

The Oceantic Network adds that SouthCoast Wind also expects to create over 15,000 U.S. jobs, most of them union jobs, and generate nearly $500 million in wages over the life of the project, the majority of which will be paid to union workers.