North Star back at Vard for two new hybrid SOVs Written by Nick Blenkey









Fincantieri reports that its Norwegian subsidiary Vard has signed a new contract with Aberdeen-headquartered North Star covering the design and construction of two hybrid Service Operation Vessels (SOVs). Fincantieri says the value of the contract is considered as very important, between EUR 100 million and EUR 200 million..

These are the ninth and tenth vessels commissioned by North Star at Vard, following previous contracts for four SOVs, two Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), in addition to two Vard designs built at at an external yard.

The new hybrid SOVs will be developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, using the proven Vard 4 19 platform, tailored specifically for offshore wind farm operations. Each vessel will measure 87.5 meters in length with a beam of 19.5 meters and will accommodate up to 120 personnel. They will be equipped with a battery hybrid system and ready for future conversion to operation on methanol. The onboard features include a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway integrated with an elevator system, a boat landing system for safe personnel transfers, and advanced energy management solutions.

Vard Electro will supply its comprehensive SeaQ package, integrating systems for power, control, bridge and communications to ensure optimized and energy-efficient vessel performance. Vard Interiors will provide HVAC-R systems and interior concepts to guarantee high standards of comfort and functionality onboard.

Construction of the first vessel’s hull will take place at Vard Shipyards Romania – Brăila, followed by outfitting and delivery from one of Vard’s Norwegian shipyards, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027. The second vessel will be entirely built and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, with delivery planned for the fourth quarter of 2028.

North Star says the two hybrid SOVs are being commissioned in connection with recent landmark agreements to support RWE’s growing offshore wind farm portfolio.