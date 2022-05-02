Cemre picked to build world’s first green fuel SOV

Turkey’s Cemre Shipyard has booked a milestone order. Esbjerg, Denmark, headquartered service and support vessel operator Esvagt has awarded it the contract to build the world’s first service operation vessel (SOV) planned to operate on green fuels.

Set to be commissioned by the end of 2024, the SOV will go to work for Ørsted servicing the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2, off the U.K.’s east coast.

It will be powered by batteries and dual fuel and pure methanol engines, capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol, produced from wind energy and biogenic carbon. Ørsted intends to supply the e-methanol for the vessel. Over the past two years, Ørsted has built up a portfolio of green fuel projects, three of which focus on producing e-methanol for maritime transport.

The design of the vessel has been developed by the Norwegian design company HAV Design in cooperation with Esvagt, and the vessel will be the Cemre’s third turn-key build for Esvagt.

“This success is another milestone for Cemre and, having the confidence gained from former challenging ‘firsts,’ we believe Cemre Shipyard will present this green-committed and futuristic vessel to the sector successfully when completed,” says Burak Mursaloğlu, head of business development at Cemre Shipyard.