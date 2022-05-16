DOF books long term Brazil contracts

Norway’s DOF Group reports that Petrobras has awarded new long-term charter and service contracts to Norskan Offshore Ltd and DOF Subsea Serviços Brasil Ltda for AHTS vessels and ROVs.

The AHTS 18000 class vessels Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Urca and Skandi Fluminense, currently operating for Petrobras and equipped with DOF Subsea’s work class ROVs, have been contracted for three years firm + two-years options with Petrobras.

The contracts are planned to commence in fourth quarter 2022 and have a gross value of approximately $260 million.

“I am very pleased for these awards securing utilization for our personnel and our assets and adding important backlog to the Group,” said Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea. “It further strengthens our leading position in Brazil and confirms our long relationship with Petrobras.”