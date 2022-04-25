Bordelon Marine renews charter agreement for Brandon Bordelon

Lockport, La., headquartered Bordelon Marine LLC has renewed its charter agreement with Oceaneering International, Inc. for the ultra-light intervention vessel M/V Brandon Bordelon for an additional two-year firm term. The charter agreement renewal commenced in February 2022.

Delivered in 2015, the vessel is a 260 foot DP2 Jones Act compliant ultra-light intervention vessel. It is mobilized with two Oceaneering Millennium Plus work class remotely operated vessels (ROVs) and Oceaneering survey equipment and technology. The ULIV is typically used to conduct a variety of projects including ROV and diving support, Pre-lay and post-lay mat installation, well abandonment and wireline services, hydrate remediation, subsea pumping, inspection, maintenance, and repair (imr) as well as light construction and installation.