ZF Marine names new product line manager, commercial thrusters

Miramar, Fla., headquartered ZF Marine North America has appointed Walter Fienco product line manager, commercial thrusters.

In this role, Fienco, who was previously senior engineer, customer applications, for ZF Marine, will lead the company’s commercial thruster product sales across the North and Central American and Caribbean markets.

Fienco brings nearly 15 years of commercial thruster product experience to the position. During his tenure at ZF Marine, he managed/led the company’s engineering, technical support and aftermarket teams to successfully commission customer vessels. He holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of New Orleans.

“ZF Marine is thrilled to welcome Walter to this role,” said Wolfgang Schmid, ZF’s industrial division head for North America. “It’s no secret that the commercial thruster market is highly competitive. Walter has not only the right mix of skills to help clients source and implement the best possible thruster solutions, but also to help ZF Marine grow its market share. We look forward to his leadership in this role.”