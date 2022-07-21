W&O Supply has new owner

MiddleGround Capital has acquired PVI Holdings, Inc., the parent company of W&O Supply, Setpoint Integrated Solutions and A-T Controls.

Jacksonville, Fla., headquartered W&O Supply is one of the world’s largest suppliers of pipe, valves, fittings as well as actuation and engineered solutions to the maritime and upstream oil & gas industries. It operates a strategic branch network of stocking locations worldwide. Outside of the U.S., W&O has branches in Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Setpoint Integrated Solutions is a distributor of valves, actuators, and instrumentation primarily to the chemical and downstream energy end markets while AT Controls is a designer and manufacturer of valves, actuators, and process control accessories for a broad range of industrial end markets.

MiddleGround is an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control invests in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies.

“It was a cultural fit from our first meeting. MiddleGround brings a unique style to private equity that has my team fired up about the future,” said Brad Bergeron, PVI CEO. “We value their operational expertise, passion for continuous improvement, and believe they are the perfect owner for PVI’s next phase of growth.”

“The W&O team is excited to partner with MiddleGround”, said Todd Nestel, president of W&O. “We strongly believe this will accelerate our growth plans, increase our ability to provide solutions to our customer’s needs, and expand opportunities for our employees.”

MiddleGround founding partner Lauren Mulholland commented, “PVI represents an opportunity to carve out a market-leading flow control distribution platform. We are impressed by the success these businesses have realized to date and look forward to expanding on their growth as well as identifying incremental opportunities for the company’s expansion under our ownership.”

