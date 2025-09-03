Watco Logistics acquires Colossal Transport Solutions

Transportation service and logistics specialist Watco Logistics, Springdale, Ark., recently announced the acquisition of Colossal Transport Solutions, a provider of complex logistics for over-dimensional and heavy-haul cargo. This strategic transaction enhances Watco Logistics’ multimodal project cargo capabilities and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and turnkey logistics solutions.

“Colossal’s deep industry knowledge and reputation for handling multi-modal complex, large-

scale projects complements our ability to provide innovative, reliable, and flexible logistics

services,” said Watco Logistics President Eric Wolfe. “We’re excited to welcome the Colossal

team into the Watco family, and together we offer customers an unmatched breadth of

capabilities and an expanded geographic reach.”

Colossal brings deep expertise in rail, road, barge, and ocean transport, offering end-to-end

project management for industrial-sized, heavy-lift cargo. Specializing in custom-engineered

transport solutions, Colossal provides route planning, 3D drawings to navigate route

obstructions, securement, GPS monitoring, and direct-discharge capabilities. Additional services

are rigging operations with detailed lift plans for cranes, gantries, or jack-and-slide systems,

along with last-mile delivery and site coordination.

Bill Taylor and Nestor Bernabe, co-founders of Colossal Transport, said what was important to

the Colossal team’s legacy was continued focus on growing alongside the customer, culture and

fit for their talented team members and having access to added resources to support future

growth. “We will continue to grow and only strengthen our position as a leading project cargo

provider,” Taylor said. Bernabe echoed, “We believe Watco’s vast resources will allow us to

provide unparalleled value to our customers. We are excited to be a part of this continued

journey with Watco.”