Wärtsilä systems selected for dual-fuel LPG carrier duo

Two 46,000 cubic meter LPG dual-fueled gas carriers ordered by Exmar LPG, a joint venture between Exmar and Seapeak, will have Wärtsilä cargo handling and LPG fuel supply systems.

The vessels, which Exmar says will be “trendsetting in the midsize gas carriers segment,” have been ordered at South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for deliveries in fourth quarter 2024 and quarter of 2025 respectively,.

The 46,000 cu.m capacity vessels will be the largest of their kind in the world and the order includes an option for two additional ships that would be ammonia dual-fueled.

Wärtsilä recently supplied a similar scope of solutions for a series of Exmar gas carriers built at the Jiangnan shipyard in China.

“There is increasing demand for efficient and well-designed gas carriers and these two vessels are designed to the latest standards,” says Jae Woon Kim, senior engineer, project planning department, Hyundai Mipo. “The equipment selected has also to be the latest and most advanced technology, and we are pleased to have Wärtsilä as the supplier for the cargo handling and fuel supply systems.”

“We are extremely proud to be chosen to supply these latest Exmar vessels with our advanced systems. Wärtsilä is one of the market leaders in this field with an unmatched reference list of successful installations,” says Hans Jakob Buvarp, sales manager, marine, voc and cargo handling systems at Wärtsilä. “We are happy to extend this list even further/

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the shipyard in the latter part of 2023.