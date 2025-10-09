Wallenius SOL switches two ships to liquefied biogas

Baltic operator Wallenius SOL has transitioned two of its five vessels, Baltic Enabler and Botnia Enabler, from LNG to liquefied biogas (LBG), also known as bio LNG. The switch has been made possible through a new supply agreement with Gasum, one of the leading providers of renewable gas in the Nordic region.

The move is part of Wallenius SOL’s Climate Roadmap, which sets out a pathway to operate entirely on renewable fuels by 2035 and to reach no harmful environmental impact by 2045. The introduction of LBG into regular operations represents a significant step in that transition.

The company’s roadmap outlines a gradual shift from transitional fuels to fully renewable alternatives. LNG has been a bridge fuel for recent years, and with the agreement with Gasum, Wallenius SOL is now fully replacing it with biogas. Bunkering LBG in Botnia and Baltic Enabler is an important step to reach their full potential, and to strengthen the entire Wallenius SOL fleet in its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

“The transition from LNG to LBG is an important milestone for Wallenius SOL,” says Rebecca Tagaeus, the company’s sustainability officer. “It shows that renewable fuels are not a distant solution but something we can use here and now. Switching to LBG for Botnia and Baltic Enabler is clear proof that our Roadmap is delivering, and that we are investing in our customers’ climate goals.”

Organic sourcing

For customers, the change reduces the carbon footprint of transport without affecting schedules, performance, or booking procedures. LBG is produced from organic waste streams such as residues from agriculture and food production. Because it is chemically identical to LNG, the vessels can operate with no technical modifications. The main difference is that LBG is renewable; the carbon it contains is part of a short natural cycle, as opposed to fossil carbon released from underground reserves. This means that greenhouse gas emissions are reduced from a life-cycle perspective. Lower emissions also mean that customers can reflect improvements in their Scope 3 reporting.

The LBG used by WALLENIUS SOL will be produced from Nordic residual streams, ensuring no conflict with food production. The LBG is certified under RED II and traceable via ISCC.

Partnership with Gasum

Gasum will supply the biogas under a pooling arrangement designed to support renewable fuel uptake in the shipping sector. By aggregating demand from several customers, the arrangement helps scale up supply and build stability in the market. For Wallenius SOL, it provides access to consistent volumes of LBG and ensures that the fuel can be introduced in regular operations.

“We are very excited that Wallenius SOL has decided to join our FuelEU Maritime pool, as this collaboration enables us to open even more regulation surplus to shipowners,” says Jacob Granqvist, vice president, maritime at Gasum. “Pooling is a brilliant and easy opportunity for all maritime actors to join forces in lowering emissions from the industry together.”