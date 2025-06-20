Vigor Marine Group launches under unified name

Five leading American marine and industrial service companies — Vigor, Continental Maritime of San Diego, MHI Ship Repair & Services, Seaward Marine Services, and Accurate Marine Environmental — have announced their unification under a single name: Vigor Marine Group.

As a full-service prime contractor, the group delivers comprehensive solutions for the maintenance, modernization, and lifecycle management of military and commercial vessels across the United States.

“Vigor Marine Group represents a unified identity for a highly experienced team with bi-coastal capabilities,” said Francesco Valente, CEO of Vigor Marine Group. “Each of our companies has built a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability. Now, together, we can provide customers the strength of a national platform combined with the responsiveness of local shipyards, enabling us to build on our legacy of performance and on-time delivery.”

Vigor Marine Group offers a broad range of services, including drydocking, pier-side, and topside marine services, with integrated project management teams on both coasts to ensure the timely return of vessels to service.

National Initiatives

Vigor Marine Group is playing a crucial role in several high-profile projects:

It was among the first contractors selected for the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer Modernization 2.0 program.

The group has helped lead the $4 billion zero-emission transition for Washington State Ferries, starting with hybrid-electric conversions of three Jumbo Mark II-class ferries.

Vigor Marine Group is partnering with the U.S. Army to produce the Maneuver Support Vessel (Light), a next-generation landing craft to replace the aging LCM-8 fleet.

Three key divisions:

Maintenance & Modernization: This division includes Vigor’s shipyards in Portland, Seattle, and Ketchikan, the largest footprint for any operator in the Pacific Northwest; Vigor Marine CM San Diego, a certified master ship repair contractor for the U.S. Navy; and Vigor Marine MHI Norfolk, a premier East Coast repair yard.

Marine Services: Comprising Vigor Services Accurate (tank cleaning and wastewater treatment) and Vigor Services Seaward (underwater hull cleaning and coating).



Marine Fabrication: Continuing Vigor’s legacy in small-craft production for defense, fisheries, and commercial customers.

“We are proud to bring forward the full value of Vigor Marine Group,” said Valente. “As the largest maintenance and modernization group on the West Coast, one of the leading builders of aluminum-hull combatant crafts in the U.S., and a top-tier partner for cruise ship and Navy MRO services, we are well-positioned for growth. This unification will enable us to continue innovating as a trusted solutions provider and a critical national asset for maritime and defense operations.”

Infrastructure and workforce

With a workforce of 2,600 skilled employees in five states, Vigor Marine Group is recognized for its award-winning safety culture, technical expertise, and commitment to workforce development. The team also has a history of supporting operations in other strategic naval ports such as Pearl Harbor.

Vigor Marine Group operates from five shipyards and eight dry docks, including North America’s largest floating dry dock, with over 17,000 feet of pier space located on historically significant maritime sites, such as former Todd and Kaiser shipyards and key U.S. naval installations.

Background

The companies comprising Vigor Marine Group were originally united under Titan Acquisition Holdings, which was established in 2019 when The Carlyle Group and Stellex Capital Management acquired Vigor Industrial, MHI, Seaward Marine, and Accurate Marine. In 2020, Continental Maritime of San Diego was added to the portfolio. In 2023, Lone Star Funds became Titan’s controlling owner, and Francesco Valente, former CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group, joined as CEO in September 2024.

Today, Vigor Marine Group serves a diverse range of customers, including the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, cruise line operators, state ferry systems, and commercial fleets, offering unparalleled expertise, scale, and service across the maritime lifecycle.