VIDEO: Vard delivers new CSOV Norwind Helm

Vard has delivered the commissioning service operation vessel Norwind Helm to Norwind Offshore. The vessel was named in Ålesund, Norway, Nov. 15, and went to work the following day. It is the fifth vessel Vard has delivering to Norwind Offshore and was delivered two weeks ahead of the contractual delivery date.

“Norwind Offshore is very pleased to take delivery of newbuild 952 – Norwind Helm from Vard, also delivered ahead of schedule,” said Norwind Offshore CEO Svein Leon Aure. :This marks the completion of the construction program we started three years ago, and we have now taken delivery of five vessels from Vard. Our experiences have been very good, and we are very satisfied with the quality and reliability of the vessels. With these vessels, our company has established itself as a serious player in the offshore wind market, and we look forward to continuing the good work.

“It is especially nice to see that Norwind Helm goes straight into operation on assignment for one of the major wind turbine suppliers already tomorrow. Thanks to everyone involved for their dedication and effort.”

Norwind Helm has a length of 85 meters, a beam of 19.5 meters, accommodations for 87 persons on board.

and is equipped with a height-adjustable and 3D motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a stand-alone 3D crane, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. Battery solutions are installed for hybrid operations.

“I am proud of the work we do in Vard Group together with our suppliers to constantly provide our customers with the vessels they need,” said Vard CEO Cathrine Kristiseter Marti. “This is the third vessel Vard delivers to Norwind Offshore in 2024, and this is truly a Norwegian delivery with local suppliers as Kongsberg, Ekornes, Jets, Maritime Partners, Ulmatec Pyro and many others. The maritime cluster on the Northwest coast of Norway has once again delivered a world class vessel. I am sure that Norwind Helm will be a great asset for Norwind Offshore and their partners. Congratulations on the new vessel. I wish her and her crew fair winds and following seas.:

The hull of Norwind Helm was built at Vard Shipyards Romania – Braila and the vessel was outfitted and finalized at Vard Brattvaag in Norway.