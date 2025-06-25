VIDEO: Seaglider successfully completes first foil-mode sea trials

North Kingstown, R.I.-headquartered REGENT Craft reports that sea trials of its Viceroy Seaglider prototype are advancing rapidly, with the revolutionary craft’s first crewed foil-mode testing now successfully completed. Following the initial float-mode test in March, this marks a further significant step forward in the validation of the full-scale Seaglider vessel.

REGENT (an acronym that stands for Regional Electric Ground Effect Nautical Transport) notes that the recently tested foiling mode elevates the vessel from the water before it flies, allowing for intermediate speed, easy maneuverability, and a smoother, safer, more comfortable ride. Foiling also enables the seamless and wave-tolerant transition from the hull to the wing.

Even before it takes off into wing-in-ground effect flight, REGENT’s Viceroy Seaglider vessel will be one of the world’s fastest hydrofoiling vessels. The advanced automatic control systems on the foils will enable the Viceroy Seaglider prototype to foil at speeds up to 50 knots – twice as fast as production hydrofoil boats today, says REGENT.

The REGENT team will increase the hydrofoiling speed over the summer before taking flight. The first human-crewed Seaglider flight is projected for later this summer.

“Seeing our Seaglider prototype rise onto foil for the first time marks a major milestone and a powerful validation of the years of innovation, grit, and world-class engineering our team has poured into this vision,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO at REGENT. “This achievement brings us one step closer to crewed flight, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

REGENT says that its Seaglider vessels are pioneering the future of regional coastal transportation. Seaglider craft operate in three modes: floating on the hull, rising onto hydrofoils, and flying in ground effect, within one wingspan from the surface of the water. At 55 feet long with a 65 feet wingspan, the full-scale 12-passenger Viceroy Seaglider vessel will be the largest-ever all-electric flying machine.

REGENT’s Seaglider vessels are classified as boats, not aircrafts, and therefore they are captained by certified mariners and regulated in the U.S. by the U.S. Coast Guard and by maritime authorities in countries around the world.

Other recent developments further highlight the Seaglider vessel’s potential for passenger travel, cargo transportation, defense operations, and offshore energy logistics.

Notable milestones include UrbanLink’s expanded order for the vessel for use in Southern Florida and Puerto Rico, U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab extending its collaboration with a $10 million contract extension, and ADNOC Logistics and Services’ trial of the craft in the UAE. REGENT is also advancing its collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard, with approval of the Design Basis Agreement for the Viceroy model expected later this year.

REGENT says that it has already secured global commercial orders valued at more than $10 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world and has raised more than $100 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.