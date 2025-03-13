VIDEO: REGENT begins sea trials of first passenger-carrying Seaglider

Rhode Island-based REGENT Craft has passed another milestone in the development of its all-electric seagliders (see our earlier coverage). It has completed a full scale prototype of its 55-foot long, 12-passenger Viceroy seaglider, which has a wingspan of 65 feet, and has completed its first on-water tests with crew on board.

REGENT (an acronym that stands for Regional Electric Ground Effect Nautical Transport) says that the Viceroy is the the largest-ever all-electric flying machine and represents a novel mode of transportation. The high-speed vessel operates exclusively over water in three modes — floating on the hull, foiling above the waves on hydrofoils, and flying in ground effect within one wingspan of the surface of the water.

Earlier this month, In maritime tradition, REGENT christened the vessel, named Paladin, before lowering her into Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island. Officially commencing sea trials, REGENT test captains completed the first in a series of on-water tests that will culminate in the first human seaglider flight mid-year.

The sea trials follow months of rigorous sub-system testing of the critical onboard systems, including motors, batteries, electronics, mechanical systems, and vehicle control software.

“Stepping off the dock and onto the Viceroy seaglider prototype for the first time was surreal” said Mike Klinker, co-founder and CTO of REGENT. “I felt honored to be in the cockpit as she left the dock for the first time and started sea trials. This was the first voyage of a vessel that is destined to transform mobility — the era of seagliders has begun.”

“Sea trials are just the beginning,” said Billy Thalheimer, REGENT co-founder and CEO. “This is the first step toward delivering Viceroy seagliders around the world and fulfilling our global order book. It’s a true testament to the dedication of our world-class team and partners across the globe that we’ve accomplished this historic milestone in just four years since our founding. Today, we’re one step closer to meeting what we have now validated as massive global market demand for seagliders.”

The company successfully flew its quarter-scale seaglider prototype in 2022, validating its innovative technological approach to redefining wing-in-ground craft (WIGs), vessels that operate in ground effect low over the surface of the water.

REGENT says that its unique solution unlocks unprecedented efficiencies for coastal transportation, providing a low-cost, convenient option for use cases including passenger travel, cargo transport, and emergency response.

$9 billion order book

High market demand has resulted in REGENT building a global order book worth more than $9 billion across six continents, as well as developing partnerships across government offices, businesses, and community groups in coastal regions around the world to facilitate market entry. REGENT continues to advance its dual use mission with U.S. Marine Corps, continuing their partnership in developing the seaglider’s advanced maritime defense, logistics, and search-and-rescue capabilities.

In January, REGENT broke ground on a 255,000 sq ft seaglider manufacturing facility in the Quonset Business Park in Rhode Island, expected to come online in 2026. In February, REGENT signed an agreement with Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi-based investment company and part of EDGE Group, to establish a joint venture that will bring seaglider manufacturing capabilities, maintenance services, and crew training to the UAE.

Certification

The seaglider is a wing-in-ground-effect (WIG) vehicle that operates within a wingspan off the water’s surface. As a Type A Wing In Ground Effect (WIG) craft, seagliders are regulated as maritime vessels by national maritime authorities (flag states) and under IMO conventions.international conventions overseen by the United Nation’s International Maritime Organization (IMO)

REGENT has advanced its maritime certification process with the U.S. Coast Guard and with maritime regulators in key markets around the world, in partnership with classification society Lloyd’s Register.