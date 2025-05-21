VIDEO: Rauma Shipyard launches first Squadron 2020 corvette

Rauma Marine Constructions’ Rauma Shipyard today launched the first Pohjanmaa-class multi-purpose corvette built for the Finnish Navy’s Squadron 2020 project. As we reported earlier, the keel for the corvette was laid in April of last year.

RMC is building four of the multi-purpose corvettes for the Finnish Navy. Designed to operate year-round in all Baltic Sea conditions, the Pohjanmaa class is one of the most capable vessel types operating in the Baltic Sea region.,

RMC hailed the launch of the first vessel in the series as a significant milestone and an indication of its ability to successfully realise demanding building projects.

The Squadron 2020 project is proceeding on schedule. The building pace will accelerate as work on the second and subsequent multi-purpose corvettes progresses. The direct employment impact of the project in Finland is equivalent to more than 3,600 person-years.

“We have increased the capacity of Rauma shipyard purposefully while strategically implementing significant investments in the shipyard area. Rauma shipyard is now in peak condition,” says RMC CEO Mika Nieminen.

RMC’s says that its capability is based on excellent engineering expertise, capable project management and a commitment to delivering complex and high-quality vessels. The ability to build different types of ships from high-efficiency commercial vessels to warships and icebreakers designed for extreme conditions emphasises RMC’s extensive technical expertise and adaptability.

“The newly launched vessel is a strong indication of the close and goal-oriented co-operation between the Finnish Government, the Finnish Defense Forces, the Finnish Defense Forces Logistics Institute, the Finnish Navy, Rauma Marine Constructions, Saab and all our industrial partners,” says Timo Ståhlhammar, project director of RMC’s Squadron Project.

Significant investments have been made in Rauma shipyard throughout the 2020s to strengthen the shipyard’s shipbuilding infrastructure and independent production capacity. The enclosed multi-purpose hall designed for the construction of the multi-purpose corvettes ensures good working conditions, high quality results and the implementation of the required safety measures. In addition, investments have been made in steel production, a launching barge and heavy transfer ramps.

“The building of these corvettes will advance the shipbuilding industry and technological know-how in Finland. RMC is ready to utilize the capabilities acquired through the Squadron 2020 project both in Finland and internationally,” says Nieminen.

Key dimensions of the multi-purpose corvettes:

Length: 117 meters

Beam: 16.5 meters

Draft: 5 meters

Crew: 70