VIDEO: Prysmian Monna Lisa named Norway’s Ship of the Year 2025

Norwegian trade magazine Skipsrevyen, which has annually honored world-class Norwegian shipbuilding and design since 1997, has named the cable-laying vessel Prysmian Monna Lisa its Ship of the Year 2025.

Built and designed by Fincantier’s Norwegian subsidiary Vard, Prysmian Monna Lisa is owned by Italian cables solution specialist Prysmian, and is set to work on the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind submarine cable project, the largest project of its kind ever awarded in the U.S.A.

Skipsrevyen selected Prysmian Monna Lisa as its Ship of the Year 2025 on the grounds of its being the world’s most advanced vessel of its kind. It can perform deep water installation in depths of more than 3,000 meters and has the highest cable loading capacity on the market (two carousels of respectively 7,000 tons and 10,000 tons capacity).

The Prysmian vessel has an enhanced energy storage system, doubling the capacity of its predecessor Prysmian Leonardo da Vinci, also designed and built by Vard for Prysmian. Additionally, the vessel is equipped with a high voltage shore connection: allowing it connect to a land-based electrical infrastructure, shut down its diesel generators and run solely on shore power at port/loading facility, with no CO2 emissions. :

“Prysmian Monna Lisa is part of our unrivalled fleet of eight proprietary cable-laying vessels and has been purpose-built for submarine cable installation,” said Raul Gil, EVP transmission BU at Prysmian, “This vessel reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability. Prysmian plays a key and undisputed role in the submarine cable industry, with proven capabilities that make us a reliable and dedicated leader in executing complex, turn-key projects. As a global leader, we are fully committed to technological innovation, and we are proud to partner with world-class shipbuilders such as Fincantieri and Vard to further enhance our installation capabilities.”

The collaborative effort between Prysmian and Vard has ensured a fully integrated vessel, where design, outfitting, and systems work seamlessly together.

“Prysmian Monna Lisa highlights what can be achieved through true partnership. This vessel is a testament to our team’s expertise, agility, and ability to align with Prysmian’s ambitions. Together, our collaborative approach is setting new standards for offshore cable installation,” saids Vard chairman Alberto Maestrini.

“We in Vard are proud to receive this award together with Prysmian,” said Vard CEO Cathrine K. Marti. “Prysmian Monna Lisa is a token of the excellence and innovation in Fincantieri Group and Vard. The success of Prysmian Monna Lisa builds on the foundation laid with Prysmian Leonardo da Vinci – and continues with a third vessel now under construction. The consistent quality delivered by VARD and Fincantieri, Prysmian’s deep knowledge of cable-laying operations, and a shared commitment to excellence make this partnership one to watch.”

Prysmian Monna Lisa is built for the future. Among its many advanced features are:

High-voltage shore connection to reduce emissions during port operations

An enhanced energy storage system, doubling the capacity of its predecessor

An upgraded A-frame and towing system, tailored for demanding simultaneous lay & burial and deep-water operations

Prysmian Monna Lisa is based on the Vard 9 04 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The design focuses on efficiency, precision, and operational reliability, making it well-suited for complex cable-laying projects worldwide.

With a length of approximately 171 meters and a beam of about 34 meters, the vessel is equipped with cutting-edge cable installation equipment, including large-capacity carousels designed for high-volume cable transport and deployment. It features state-of-the-art DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems, ensuring superior stability and accuracy during operations. The vessel also boasts a high bollard pull capacity, enabling demanding offshore tasks, and is equipped with battery hybrid solutions, enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

The hull was built at Vard Shipyards Romania – Tulcea, while outfitting, topside installation, and finalization took place at Vard Søviknes in Norway with contributions from Vard subsidiaries Vard Interiors and Vard Electro.