VIDEO: MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrate a triple World Class milestone Written by Nick Blenkey









In a ceremony in Saint-Nazaire, France, yesterday, MSC Cruises and shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrated milestones for three World Class ships, with the delivery of the much-anticipated MSC World America, the coin ceremony for MSC World Asia and steel cutting for the newly named MSC World Atlantic.

Attendees included Captain Gianluigi Aponte, founder and group chairman of MSC; Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division; Laurent Castaing, Chantiers de l’Atlantique general manager; and the French Minister for Industry and Energy, Marc Ferracci; together with representatives of MSC Cruises’ newbuild team and shipyard workers who built the ship over the last 30 months.

MSC World America is the 23rd ship in the cruise line’s fleet and is set to be officially named on April 9 at the company’s new state-of-the-art MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, which is the largest in the world. The ship offers new venues and concepts tailored specifically to the North American market, combining European style with American comfort.

“Today is a proud moment for all of us at MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as we mark these major milestones in the development of our fleet,” said Vago.’ Our new flagship is a testament to our long-standing, innovative partnership spanning over 20 years, resulting in five groundbreaking prototypes and 19 ships. Together, we continue to push boundaries, combining cutting-edge design, the latest technologies, and a richness of experiences to set new standards in cruising and always striving to further improve the environmental performance of each ship. We look forward to raising the bar even higher with the upcoming MSC World Asia and MSC World Atlantic.”

“It is with great emotion that we are marking today not one, but three MSC World Class ships,” said Castaing. “Continuous improvement of the onboard experience, ever more optimized energy performance—what a journey MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique teams have accomplished so far. “To date, MSC World America has the best energy efficiency design index (EEDI) from the IMO, and therefore the lowest carbon footprint of the entire cruise industry… and we will go even further with the two sisterships we are celebrating today!”

Marc Ferracci, Minister of Industry and Energy of France, said: “Industrial excellence and a spirit of ambition are the hallmarks of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. Thanks to the privileged relationship with world leader MSC Cruises, and with the support of the state, the Saint Nazaire shipyards continue to make France and Europe shine across the seas. I pay tribute to the commitment and expertise of the men and women who work in this industrial sector essential for our sovereignty.”

MSC World Asia celebrated its coin ceremony, during which commemorative coins were placed inside the ship as a sign of blessing during construction and to bring good fortune to the ship. Two godmothers, Marialuisa Iaccarino, VP shore excursions for MSC Cruises; and Flavie Biondo, chargé d’affaires for Chantiers de l’Atlantique placed the coins in the ship’s hull. MSC World Asia will enter service during winter 2026-27 with Mediterranean cruises to destinations in France, Italy, Spain and Malta.

MSC Cruises’ third celebration was a steel cutting ceremony to start construction of the line’s fourth World Class ship, due to enter service in 2027. The ship’s name—MSC World Atlantic—was revealed for the first time. MSC World Atlantic will offer cruises from Port Canaveral, sailing to the Caribbean starting with the winter 2027-28 season.

With the introduction of MSC World Europa in 2022, says MSC Cruise, the World Class platform set new standards in cruising and icontinues to evolve, with each new ship incorporating innovations in design, World Class ships are named in honor of the world’s continents and oceans, not necessarily indicating where they will be deployed. The naming convention reflects the global nature of MSC Cruises, which sails to all parts of the world.

The 22-deck, 216,638 gt MSC World America measures 1,094 feet in length and is 154 feet wide, with a capacity for 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew, features 2,614 cabins and offers more than 413,000 square feet of public spac

MSC World America is one of the most energy-efficient cruise ships in the world, surpassing all design requirements under the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index. Her latest-generation engines run on LNG, which enables a direct transition toward drop-in bio and synthetic renewable fuels.

The ship is also equipped to plug into shore power to allow the engines to be switched off while in connected ports that offer it, such as the new MSC Cruise Terminal in Miami. The ship also has an advanced wastewater treatment system and a comprehensive onboard recycling management plant, which significantly reduce waste output.

Classification society Bureau Veritas, has awarded MSC World America its Platinum Pearl Award in recognition of MSC Cruises’ 20-year commitment to health, safety and environmental protection across its fleet of ships.

MSC World America’s inaugural season of Caribbean cruises from Miami will start on April 12. The 7-night Eastern Caribbean itineraries include calls at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and MSC Cruises’ private island—Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The ship’s 7-night Western Caribbean voyages will call at Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and Ocean Cay.