USCG names 2021 Coast Guard Engineer of the Year

Timothy Meyers has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Coast Guard Engineer of the Year Award. Assigned to the Office of Design and Engineering Standards in Washington D.C., Meyers leads Coast Guard regulatory development for the most technically challenging design projects in the maritime domain.

A posting on the Coast Guard Maritime Commons blog notes that Meyers created the safe regulatory path for construction of the world’s first zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell passenger vessel. In addition, as an expert in sustainable vessel design, Meyers has worked with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to develop international shipping regulations for green technology, helping shape the global maritime industry’s path towards zero emission. On the domestic side, he developed the regulatory process for liquefied natural gas (LNG), lithium ion battery propulsion, and for hydrogen gas as a marine fuel.

Meyers has also been sought out as a keynote speaker and collaborating partner at international clean energy conventions, and serves in a critical advisory role to the Coast Guard’s Liquefied Gas Carrier Center of Expertise.

Dedicated to developing expertise across the organization, he provided training to members of the vessel inspection community on low flashpoint fuel vessel systems.

Meyers holds a Master’s Degree in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia, and is a Registered Professional Engineer in Virginia.

“It’s a great honor for me to be recognized in this way,” Meyers said. “We are living through an exciting era in technological change. I feel lucky to be in a job where I can bring my knowledge and experience to bear in addressing the safety challenges that come with advances in maritime technology, and impact the public in a meaningful way.”

Meyers will be recognized during an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on February 24, 2022. Additionally, as the Coast Guard Engineer of the Year, Meyers has also been nominated for the National Society of Professional Engineers Federal Engineer of the Year Award.