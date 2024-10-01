UK P&I names Kyle Lochridge new SVP Americas

Kyle Lochridge has been named senior vice president, Americas, at leading P&I insurer the UK P&I Club He will report into Leanne O’Loughlin, UK P&I Club regional director, Americas, and UK P&I’s chief underwriting officer, William Beveridge.

Lochridge will work closely with UK P&I Club’s management team to develop and progress the delivery of the UK P&I Club’s growth strategy for the Americas. This will involve deepening relationships with members and brokers and building market awareness of the club’s capabilities, including its newly launched safety & risk management offering, throughout the region’s maritime community.

The creation of this new role will ensure even closer collaboration between the London-based underwriting team and the Americas based account management/claims teams.

Lochridge has extensive experience within the P&I industry, having spent thirteen years with Aon Risk Solutions, rising to the role of vice president, marine national practice group, before joining international insurance brokerage firm, Lockton as vice president – account executive.

“We are delighted to welcome Kyle to the UK P&I Club,” said Beveridge. “He has a stellar reputation, and great networks based on his wealth of experience within the P&I industry. Kyle will play an instrumental role in the Americas leadership team as we continue the club’s ambitious plans to deepen and grow our footprint in this important region.”

“In an era of continued global growth, opportunity and change, I’m thrilled to be joining the UK Club,” said Lochridge. ”I look forward to contributing to the team’s many successes within the Americas and beyond, as well as to further enhance our collective offering and expand our presence throughout the region as we continue to support our members as they navigate new challenges.”