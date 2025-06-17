TOTE Services names Jeff Vogel its VP of legal Written by Nick Blenkey









TOTE Services, LLC, the TOTE Group maritime services company specializing in vessel construction management and ship management, has appointed Jeff Vogel its vice president of legal. In this role, he will lead all legal activities and government relations, ensuring alignment with federal and international maritime regulations while helping to shape policy affecting the U.S. shipbuilding and transportation sectors.

Vogel comes to the role with nearly twenty years’ experience navigating the Washington, D.C., legislative and regulatory landscape. Before joining TOTE Services, he served as a shareholder and co-chair of the government contracts practice group at law firm Cozen O’Connor, where he advised clients across the maritime and marine terminal industries. He established a national reputation for his expertise in regulatory compliance, maritime law, and government contracts, and frequently collaborated with members of Congress and the executive branch to inform maritime policy.

Vogel began his career in federal service at MARAD where he led the development and implementation of programs to support and grow the U.S. maritime industry. He became a trusted advisor to multiple Maritime Administrators and Secretaries of Transportation.

“Jeff’s unparalleled experience in U.S. maritime policy and law made him the obvious choice to lead TOTE Services’ legal and government affairs team,” said TOTE Group’s president and CEO, Tim Nolan. “Jeff’s expertise in turning policy into action will be critical as TOTE Services continues to take a leading role in advancing the reinvigoration of the United States maritime industrial base.”

“We are thrilled to have Jeff join our senior leadership team,” said TOTE Services president Jeff Dixon. “There are countless opportunities for TOTE Services to build upon its successful Vessel Construction Manager model and track record as a market-leading ship manager. Jeff will be key in leveraging that experience to help the government implement its vision for the U.S. maritime industry’s future articulated in the SHIPS for America Act and the Executive Order on Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance.”

Vogel earned his JD degree from the University of Miami School of Law, holds master’s degrees from the United States Naval War College and the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, and earned a bachelor of arts in political science and economics from the University of Maryland.